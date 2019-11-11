Britain was supposed to part ways with the European Union at the end of last month, but that didn’t happen, thanks to a three-month extension provided by the EU.

Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, tweeted: “The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a #Brexit extension until 31 January 2020.”

He also warned the country that it may be its last chance.

Many British citizens are concerned about the endless infighting about Brexit, especially those who cherish being European Union citizens and are worried about losing their status. The British passport, once an all-access pass for the empire, is no longer be the symbol of power it once was. There are numerous articles being written for UK citizens about how to become EU citizens to keep taking advantage of the benefits.

There are measurable changes in Britons applying for citizenship in EU countries ever since the country voted to leave the bloc on June 23, 2016. At the time, there were approximately 1,300,000 British nationals living in the EU.

Spanish newspaper El Pais, using data from Spain’s General Department for Registries and Notaries, wrote: “166 Britons requested Spanish citizenship in the first 10 months of 2018. While the number is low compared to the 10,067 requests from Moroccans and 2,001 from Venezuelans, it is more than triple the 50 requests made by British nationals in 2015, the year before the Brexit referendum.”

According to The Week, quoting figures released over the summer: “There has been a fivefold increase in first-time applications for Irish passports by British citizens since June 2016.”