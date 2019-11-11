After months of silence over Egypt's first freely elected President Mohamed Morsi's death, a UN report says that the ‘prison regime’ in Egypt may have ‘directly’ led to Morsi’s death, according to independent experts.

The report also states that the health and lives of thousands of more prisoners are at ‘severe risk’.

Morsi, who became Egypt's only democratically elected leader in 2012, died on June 17 2019, while standing trial for charges that he and legal observers say were politically motivated.

Just a year into his presidency, he was ousted and imprisoned in a military coup led by then-Defence Minister Abdel Fatah el Sisi. At the time of his death, Morsi faced a litany of charges.

Moris consistently rejected the legitimacy of the courts, and his supporters denounced the trials as politically motivated and an attempt to give legal cover to a coup based on unreliable witnesses and scant evidence.

Poor conditions led to his death

On June 2019, after Morsi’s death, his son Abdullah accused President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and a number of officials of "killing" his father.

There had long been concern about the politicised trials which had kept him in prison, as well as his conditions of confinement. Morsi had a medical history and list of ailments that were consistently raised by his family and human rights organisations.

Last year, a British parliamentary panel reported he was being kept in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day, which they concluded could be classified as torture. They warned this could lead to premature death.

The UN report states that Morsi’s death could amount to a ‘state-sanctioned arbitrarily killing’.