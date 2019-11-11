Brazil’s former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, also known as Lula, was released from prison on Friday.

A day after his release, Lula organised a speech in front of supporters focusing on economic conditions in Brazil and pledged solidarity with leftist governments in Bolivia and Venezuela.

Lula criticised right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro for impoverishing the working class within the country and vowed to unite the left to win the 2022 presidential election.

The 74-year old politician announced his return to politics by saying: “I want to tell them, I’m back.”

He was in prison for more than 18 months on corruption charges. The release order came after a Brazilian Supreme Court decision that defendants can only be imprisoned when all appeals have been exhausted.

Who is Lula?

The veteran politician was born in 1945 into a working-class family in northeast Brazil. Like millions of other Brazilian families, they moved to Sao Paulo to find work.

Until age 10, Lula was illiterate and worked as a metalworker until the age of 14.

His interest in politics started from his days in the factory and Lula organised several strikes against military rule when serving as head of the metalworkers' union during the 1970s and 80s.

In 1980 Lula said: "The working class has never got anything in this world without a battle, without perseverance and without the will to fight until the end.”

The Brazilian military arrested Lula for his role in the strikes. After a month in prison, Lula helped to set up the Workers’ Party - the first socialist political party in Brazil.

After a running battle, Lula was elected president in 2002. He served two consecutive presidential terms - the constitution allows only two terms.

Lula’s two-terms were marked by a commodity boom that momentarily made Brazil one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. His ambitious foreign policy aligned Brazil with other developing nations and raised the country’s profile on the global stage.

He invested in social programmes and achieved unprecedented economic growth during his term.