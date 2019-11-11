We are told that Siya Kolisi’s rags-to-riches journey is a “story to inspire far beyond the rugby pitch ". However, we must pay attention to the narrative lurking beneath the surface of Kolisi's origin story - the narrative of white benevolence and power, where a rare opportunity is given to an exceptional, deserving, hard-working black man from “abject poverty”.

From reading the articles written about Kolisi, one is led to believe his family was impoverished, immature and incapable of parenting. His mum and dad were both, we are told, teenagers when they had him. His mother goes on to have two more children but tragically dies when Kolisi is 15. His half-siblings are left in " orphanages and foster care " until Kolisi adopts them.

Accounts of his father are elusive - the stereotypically detached black father. Kolisi's benevolent, but incapable, grandmother steps up in his parent's absence but struggles to feed him adequately and pay for his school fees.

These selective slices of family history, without any context, only serve to subtly disapprove of poor black people's ‘choice’ to have children. They cast Kolisi’s family within the tired, old Western media tropes - the poor, uneducated black family who cannot be there for their innocent, poor, helpless children.

Instead of letting poverty be the sole backdrop of Kolisi’s origin story, we should see his hard-fought struggle to the top in the context of a failing political and socio-economic system and entrenched racial inequalities.

Still, 25 years after Apartheid, there has been a failure by both black and white elites to challenge white supremacy, generate equitable economic growth and create an enabling environment where the poorest - who are disproportionately black - can flourish and escape the cyclical pull of poverty.

Unsurprisingly, it is when we come to Kolisi’s next chapter, his ‘becoming’, that ‘white saviours’ enter his life as the givers of opportunity to a, note, exceptional black man.

At age 12 he is offered a full scholarship at a “ prestigious ” white-majority private school, after being spotted by a white rugby coach. White hands continue to hold power, acting as gatekeepers to opportunities and social status: a school friend's family paid for him to travel abroad for the first time as a teenager, he marries a white woman and becomes a "responsible" family man. In 2018, he was granted the first-ever black captain status by the white Springbok manager.

While his ascendancy to captaincy is an incredible achievement and merit to Kolisi's hard work, ‘excellence’ and fortitude, the narrative of his success illustrates entrenched white privilege and power in South African rugby, and broader society.