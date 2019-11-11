WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hong Kong police shoot protester as activists block streets
A Hong Kong police officer shot at masked protesters on Monday morning, hitting at least one in the torso, as anger sparked by the recent death of a student spilled into the rush hour commute.
Hong Kong police shoot protester as activists block streets
Police cordons off the scene of a morning shooting in Hong Kong Monday, November 11, 2019. / AP
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
November 11, 2019

Police in Hong Kong shot a protester as demonstrators blocked subway lines and roads during the Monday morning commute.

Online video showed a police officer collaring one protester and then shooting another who approaches. The officer fired again as a third protester approached. Police said that only one protester was hit and is undergoing surgery.

The video was posted on Facebook by Cupid Producer, an outlet that started last year and appears to post mostly live videos related to local news.

The shooting occurred in a crosswalk at a large intersection strewn with debris that had backed-up traffic in Sai Wan Ho, a neighbourhood on the eastern part of Hong Kong Island.

Protesters blocked intersections around the city. Public broadcaster RTHK said that a fire was set inside a train at Kwai Fong station and service suspended at several stations.

A patch of what looked like dried blood could be seen in a cordoned-off area after the shooting, as angry onlookers shouted insults at the police.

RECOMMENDED

Masked protesters continued to try to block other intersections in the area, and police responded with pepper spray, hitting some bystanders as well.

On Sunday, police fired tear gas and protesters broke windows at a shopping mall in anti-government demonstrations across Hong Kong amid anger over a student activist's death and the arrest of anti-Beijing lawmakers.

Hong Kong is in the sixth month of protests that began over a proposed extradition law and have expanded to include demands for greater democracy and police accountability. 

Activists say Hong Kong's autonomy and Western-style civil liberties, promised when the former British colony was returned to China in 1997, are eroding.

The territory is preparing for November 24 district council elections that are viewed as a measure of public sentiment toward the government.

Anti-Beijing lawmakers accuse the government of trying to provoke violence to justify canceling or postponing the elections.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return