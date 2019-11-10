Bolivian President Evo Morales announced his resignation on Sunday, caving in following three weeks of sometimes-violent protests over his disputed re-election after the army and police withdrew their backing.

"I resign my post as president," Morales said in a televised address, capping a day of fast-moving events in which several ministers and senior officials quit as support for Latin America's longest-serving president crumbled.

"I resign my presidency. Why did I decide to resign? So that [opposition leader Carlos] Mesa and [protest leader Luis Fernando] Camacho do not continue to persecute my brothers, union leaders."

His resignation came after the commander of Bolivia's armed forces General Williams Kaliman called on the embattled leader to resign.

"After analysing the conflicted domestic situation, we ask the president to resign his presidential mandate to allow for pacification and the maintaining of stability, for the good of our Bolivia," Kaliman told reporters.

Speaking on national television, Kaliman also appealed to Bolivians to desist from violence.

He stepped in after Morales agreed earlier in the day to hold a new election.

Cuba condemns Bolivia 'coup'

Cuba strongly condemned what it called a 'coup' in Bolivia after the long-time president resigned.

Cuba "expresses solidarity with its brother president Evo Morales," Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said in a tweet, adding that Morales was "a protagonist and a symbol of the rights of the indigenous peoples of our Americas."

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro condemned a "coup d'etat".

"We categorically condemn the coup d'Etat against our brother president," the socialist Maduro said on Twitter, calling for a mobilisation of political and social movements "to demand the preservation of the life of the Bolivian native peoples, victims of racism."

Mexico offers asylum to Morales

Mexico on Sunday said it was offering asylum to Morales after 20 government officials and lawmakers had sought refuge at its embassy in La Paz.

"Mexico, in accordance with its tradition of asylum and non-intervention, has received 20 personalities from the Bolivian executive and legislature in the official residence in La Paz, so we would also offer asylum to Evo Morales," Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter.

Morales' claim to have won a fourth term last month has triggered fraud allegations, deadly protests and a split among security forces.

South America's longest-serving leader made the election announcement after a preliminary report by the Organisation of American States [OAS] found a "heap of observed irregularities" in the October 20 presidential contest and recommended a new election.

Without mentioning the OAS report, Morales said he would replace the country's electoral body and urged all political parties and all sectors to help bring peace to the Andean nation after protests in which three people have been killed and hundreds injured.

"We all have to pacify Bolivia," he told reporters.

Fairy-tale rise

Morales, 60, a native Aymara from Bolivia's highlands, became the country's first indigenous president in 2006 and easily won two more elections amid a commodities-fed economic boom in South America's poorest country.

He paved roads, sent Bolivia's first satellite into space and curbed inflation.

But many who were once excited by his fairy-tale rise have grown wary of his reluctance to leave power. He ran for a fourth term after refusing to abide by the results of a referendum that upheld term limits for the president.