Turkey marks 81st death anniversary of Ataturk
Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of Republic of Turkey, passed away in 1938 at age of 57.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan walks behind soldiers before placing a wreath in the Anitkabir, the mausoleum of founder of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, during the 81st anniversary of his death in Ankara, Turkey on November 10, 2019. / AA
November 10, 2019

Turkey on Sunday marked 81st death anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Republic of Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended a ceremony at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Ataturk, in the capital Ankara.

“We once again commemorate the Commander-in-Chief of the War of Independence, the founder of our Republic, our first President and Veteran Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, on 81st anniversary of his death,” Erdogan said.

“We will continue with all our strength to live, sustain, develop and strengthen our republic that we inherited from him,” he added.

Also attending the ceremony were main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Iyi (Good) Party leader Meral Aksener, the heads of high judicial bodies, commanders of armed forces, representatives of political parties, bureaucrats and other state officials.

SOURCE:AA
