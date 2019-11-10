Romania's incumbent President Klaus Iohannis won the first round of a presidential election on Sunday and is likely to face opposition Social Democrat leader and former Prime Minister Viorica Dancila in a November 24 runoff, exit polls showed.

An exit poll conducted by IRES pollster showed Iohannis garnered 38.7 percent of votes followed by Dancila with 22 percent. Save Romania Union head Dan Barna got 16.1 percent.

Another poll by Curs-Avangarde ranked Iohannis first with 39 percent and Dancila with 22.5 percent.

Data by the electoral bureau, which is expected to unveil partial official results from Monday morning, showed a robust turnout of 48 percent with a record high diaspora voter presence of 660,000 – which was not taken into account by the exit polls.

Iohannis' win potentially adds to a liberal fightback against the region's prevailing nationalism.

Iohannis of the centre-right National Liberal Party [PNL] repeatedly clashed with the beleaguered government of the left-wing Social Democrat [PSD] party, which collapsed last month.

His main rival in the presidential vote, the PSD's Dancila, served as prime minister for the government which took power in 2016.

The PSD's government had engaged in a long battle with Brussels –– and Iohannis –– over allegations it was trying to push through controversial judicial reforms in order to neuter the judiciary and benefit PSD politicians.

"Today Romanians are deciding on the future of their country," Iohannis, 60, told reporters as he cast his ballot at a school in the capital Bucharest.

After casting her own ballot, Dancila told supporters she voted "for a safe and dignified Romania".

He has made rule of law a central plank of his campaign which has mirrored that of Slovakian anti-corruption activist Zuzana Caputova, who won the presidential election in that country in March.

In Hungary too, the nationalist government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban suffered a rare setback last month when centre-left candidate Gergely Karacsony united the opposition to wrest the mayoralty of the capital Budapest from Orban's Fidesz party.

'Pro-European signal'

While nationalism has been less present in Romanian politics than in Hungary or Poland, the PSD had tried to frame its clashes with EU institutions as evidence that the party was standing up for Romania.

However, as the German magazine Osteuropa pointed out in a recent editorial, at May's European elections "while Fidesz and (Poland's ruling) PiS party won on the back of anti-Brussels campaigns, Romanian voters punished the government and sent a pro-European signal".

The heavy losses in the European polls added to a series of travails for Dancila's government which eventually saw it brought down by parliament in a no-confidence vote last month.