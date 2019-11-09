Brazil's left-wing leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva returned to his trade union stronghold on Saturday to address throngs of celebrating supporters, a day after walking free from jail.

Lula's visit to the metalworkers' union he once led near Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest city, came after his arch-nemesis, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, branded him a "scoundrel."

Bolsonaro told his Twitter followers that Lula was "momentarily free, but guilty."

Lula arrived at the union in Sao Bernardo do Campo and was immediately mobbed as people jostled to hug and shake hands with the former metalworker who rose to become one of Brazil's most popular presidents.

The compound was decorated with a huge banner of Lula's image and surrounded by a sea of supporters wearing red T-shirts and waving "Free Lula" flags.

"I am grateful that they released him from unjust imprisonment, from a fraud," Roque Enrique, 24, told AFP, as she waited for Lula to arrive.

Lula's release came after a politically-sensitive Supreme Court ruling on Thursday that could free thousands of convicts.

A 6-5 decision overturned a rule requiring convicted criminals to go to jail after losing their first appeal.

Those convicts would remain free until they had exhausted their rights to appeal — a process critics say could take years in cases involving people able to afford expensive lawyers.

A reinvigorated left?

Lula's criminal record prevents him from running for political office, at least for now.

But his freedom is likely to reinvigorate the rudderless left that has floundered since the charismatic 74-year-old was jailed in April 2018 for corruption.

It also threatens to deepen political divisions in the country as Bolsonaro, who was swept to power last year on a wave of anti-left sentiment, goes on the offensive.

The court decision undermines a sprawling corruption investigation called Car Wash that has put dozens of political and business leaders behind bars, including Lula — a probe supported by many ordinary Brazilians fed up with white-collar crime.