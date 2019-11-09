Iraqi forces killed at least four anti-government protesters and wounded 108 others in capital Baghdad, Iraqi medical and security officials said on Saturday, despite calls for calm by the embattled prime minister.

Officials said the deaths and injuries occurred on Saturday afternoon when protests intensified in Baghdad after security forces cleared three main bridges over the Tigris river.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said three protesters were shot dead while the fourth was killed by a tear gas canister that hit him in the head.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi security forces were firing live ammunition at protesters in central Baghdad, hours after they cleared three flashpoint bridges of anti-government protesters

Protests important for reform

Earlier, Iraq's Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi said protests were important in bringing about reform but life must be allowed to "return to normal," as protests continued in Baghdad where Iraqi forces retook key bridges from the demonstrators.

"The protests have helped and will help pressure political groups, the government ... to reform and accept change. However, continuing protests must allow for a return to normal life, which will lead to legitimate demands being met," he said in a statement.

Abdul Mahdi also said new electoral reforms would be announced in the "coming few days."

Bridges recovered from protesters

Iraqi security forces wrested back control of three bridges in the heart of Baghdad that had been partially occupied by anti-government protesters in recent days, AFP news agency reported.

They retook the Al Sinek, Al Shuhada and Al Ahrar bridges over the River Tigris that link the east bank, where the main protest camps are located, with neighbourhoods on the west bank that are home to government offices and foreign embassies.

Amid volleys of tear gas, security forces chased demonstrators back onto Al-Rasheed Street, one of Baghdad's oldest and most celebrated thoroughfares.