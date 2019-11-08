House Democrats released new transcripts of the testimonies of President Trump's officials on Friday as they pushed their impeachment inquiry into the US president toward next week's public hearings.

The investigators released hundreds of pages of testimony from Fiona Hill, a former White House Russia adviser, and lieutenant colonel Alexander Vindman, an army officer assigned to the National Security Council.

Both testified about their concerns as Trump pressed Ukraine to investigate Democrats.

Vindman alerted superiors on two occasions, including after he listened to the July call in which Trump personally appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate political rival Joe Biden and the outlier theory of a Ukrainian role in the 2016 US presidential election.

A whistleblower's complaint about that call triggered the impeachment probe.

US-Ukraine relationship 'is damaged'

Vindman told lawmakers there was "no ambiguity" that a US ambassador told Ukrainian officials to investigate Biden and his son, according to the testimony.

"There was no ambiguity, I guess, in my mind. He was calling for something, calling for an investigation that didn't exist into the Bidens," Vindman said, referring to Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union.