On November 1, 35-year-old Saba al Mahdawi arrived home in Baghdad with stories to tell her two brothers. She is an accountant, but since thousands of Iraqis began taking to the streets on October 1 in an attempt to take bring the government down, her day job had been providing volunteer medical assistance to wounded protesters.

Sitting in the living room that evening, Ahmad and Yousef listened to her tales of the bloody scenes from hospitals and Tahrir square that she couldn’t forget.

The next evening, Saba never made it home. An hour after Yousef had spoken to her on the phone - and she had told him she would be home in an hour - he was still waiting. Word that she had been kidnapped spread rapidly among activist circles.

Her abduction didn’t make sense to both Yousef and Ahmad - but they are treating it as an abduction as there are eyewitness accounts that she was pulled into a car by masked men.

“She wasn’t an activist before the protests. She never mentioned receiving treats. She wasn’t doing something different from other people,” Yousef told TRT World, over the phone.

For Adam Shapiro, Head of Communications & Visibility at Front Line Defenders, an international human rights organisation based in Ireland, her recent activism is enough reason for her to stand out. He believes Saba was targeted.

“There have been others who have been abducted in the last month and it seems to be a pattern of targeting activists from the square, particularly people who are working to support the other people and protesters,” Shapiro said in a phone call.

Activists say that at least five other outspoken people, including a human rights lawyer from the city of Maysan, Ali Jaseb Hatab, have been kidnapped since October. Some believe the number is even higher.

But the question of “kidnapped by who” remains unanswered.

In Iraq, the political environment is ambiguous. The Iraqi army is dependent on Iran-affiliated militias - some of which have officially become a part of the military like the Hashd el Shaabi.

These militias’ influence on Iraqi politics and the military has deepened especially after they helped the Iraqis defeat Daesh. Many Iraqis have been blaming them for crimes — both for many of the more than 300 killed during the protests and for kidnappings in the last year.

But in Saba’s case, the body of evidence to suggest what actually happened to her is thin. Activists say the men who kidnapped Saba had their faces covered, had two separate cars, and the plate number of at least one car is recorded by an eyewitness. For them, the silence from the Iraqi government makes them complicit.

For Front Line Defender’s Shapiro, it’s not easy put the blame on any group or the government as it’s hard to determine who exactly is behind the abduction.

“There are many armed groups and many militias representing various factions. Some of the armed groups and militias have connections to the government officially. But that doesn't necessarily mean that the government itself was organising the abduction,” he said.

“The unclear political environment in Iraq means that you can get away with many things.”

But many Iraqi activists are determined not to let Saba’s abduction disappear into obscurity.

Silencing women

Last year, unknown assailants shot 22-year-old Tara Fares, a well known Iraqi model and social media personality, as part of a series of murders targeting prominent women including a women’s rights activist, Suad al Ali. None of the crimes has been solved.

Activists and journalists that TRT World spoke to believe it was radical militiamen who killed Tara and the others, and that it is also them who have kidnapped Saba.