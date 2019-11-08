In 2009, when David Cameron was the Conservative leader of the opposition, he chanced upon former Labour MP for Tooting Sadiq Khan, in the toilets of the House of Commons. It was just after John Bercow’s election as Speaker.

“I just voted Conservative for the first time ever!” the future Mayor of London told the future Prime Minister. Cameron gruffly replied: “Oh, but John Bercow doesn’t really count!”

On November 6, a week after he had stepped down as Speaker of the House after a decade’s tenure, and in front of 120 journalists at the Foreign Press Association in London, John Bercow chose to give an exclusive briefing to a deliberately-chosen international, rather than national, press gathering.

Bercow’s billing filled the room; after all, he had shot to world fame. Looking relaxed and in his element, he offered up some candid thoughts on Britain’s political impasse.

"I think that Brexit is the biggest foreign policy mistake in the post-war period," he said, adding that it was far better for the United Kingdom to remain part of the [European Union] power bloc.

Bercow chose this particular platform to speak freely because he is an unapologetic European - part of a pragmatic Tory group, reviled by the current prime minister and his echo-chamber in the right-wing press.

His remarks made instant headlines. A Scottish National Party MP quoted them approvingly in a BBC debate, while the Daily Mail attacked him harshly for having expressed a pro-EU stance.

When he was speaker, Bercow faced vicious criticism from cross-party Brexiteers, who questioned his impartiality in granting debates (which were perceived as having led to amendments) to Remainer MPs.

Checkmated Brexiteers accused him of ignoring convention to enable pro-EU MPs to rule against the government, and pass laws that blocked what would have been a (catastrophic) 'no deal' Brexit.

His sanguine reply to such retorts was that he had no regrets, having done his job as speaker: to protect parliament.

With Bercow stepping down, and with 40 MPs announcing that they will not be standing in the general election on December 12, Britain’s House of Commons will likely never be the same again.

Unlike the majority of grim-faced, straight-laced and boring British politicians, Bercow was known for his exuberance and panache.

In the tradition of an 18th-century English dandy, he was noted for his flamboyant ties - confessing to having amassed a vast collection.