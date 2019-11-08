Iran shot down an unidentified drone near the port of Bandar-e-Mahshahr on the Gulf coast on Friday, Iranian media reported, four-and-a-half months after the downing of a US drone nearly triggered air strikes.

The army downed the unmanned aircraft over Khuzestan province before dawn using a Mersad surface-to-air missile, Tasnim news agency said.

But provincial governor Gholamreza Shariati said the army had located the wreckage of the drone that "belong to a foreign country" in a marshy area and opened an inquiry into the incident.

"The downed drone definitely belonged to a foreign country. Its wreckage has been recovered and is being investigated," Shariati was quoted by state-media IRNA.

It later said the drone could have been an Iranian model downed during nighttime exercises to test missile systems.

The accidental crash of an Iranian drone in the same province on October 23 prompted the newspaper reports that an unidentified foreign aircraft had been shot down.

Fars news agency later revealed that the drone was Iranian and had been forced to make an emergency landing.

The US Central Command said in a statement that all Pentagon drones are accounted for.

"Alleged reports of a US drone being shot down are incorrect," US Central Command said in a post on Twitter.