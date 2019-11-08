Japanese authorities have seized a record-breaking 400 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated $73 million in a bust at a port in the city of Kobe, a customs spokesman said on Friday.

The discovery in the western city was made last month but came to light on Friday, with officials saying they could not provide additional details because the investigation was ongoing.

"This is record-breaking, in terms of volume" for a cocaine bust, the spokesman told AFP.

It far exceeds the previous record set just months earlier in August, when authorities seized 177 kilograms of cocaine at another port, in central Japan's Aichi prefecture.

It was unclear yet where the cocaine came from, and Kyodo News agency, citing unnamed investigative sources, said the drugs may have been sent to Kobe by mistake.