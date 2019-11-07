WORLD
2 MIN READ
Three judges killed at Taliban checkpoint in Afghanistan, officials say
They were travelling in a car and stopped at a Taliban checkpoint on the road, Paktia governor spokesman Abdullah Hasrat said. The Taliban has long targeted the judiciary in retaliation for harsh sentences given to their fighters.
Three judges killed at Taliban checkpoint in Afghanistan, officials say
An Afghan security guard inspects the site of a truck bombing attack in Logar province, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, in this file photo from August 6, 2015. / AP
By Halima Mansoor
November 7, 2019

Three judges and a court staffer were killed in Afghanistan on Thursday after Taliban militants stopped their car in the latest attack on the judiciary, officials said.

Abdullah Hasrat, a spokesman for the governor in eastern Paktia province where the judges worked, told Reuters the incident took place in Mohammad Agha district of neighbouring Logar province.

"They were travelling in a car but were stopped by the Taliban checkpoint on the road," Hasrat said.

No group has claimed responsibility for attack, which came as the victims were driving to the capital, Kabul.

Taliban insurgents fighting to overthrow the foreign-backed Afghan government have long targeted the judiciary in retaliation for harsh sentences given to their fighters.

RECOMMENDED

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters he was not aware of the attack but would check with local commanders.

The Taliban now controls more territory than at any point since the United States' invasion of the country in 2001.

The US is trying to end its longest-ever war, but peace talks with the Taliban are currently stalled.

As Afghan police casualties mounted, the Afghan government this year pulled back from hundreds of checkpoints in isolated areas that acted as a magnet for Taliban attacks.

However, many Afghans complain that the Taliban and other militant groups have now set up checkpoints along the main highways, searching cars and looking for government employees.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates