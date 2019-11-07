Speaking to reporters at the UN headquarters on Tuesday, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) chief Fernando Arias stated that white phosphorus is not a chemical weapon and cannot be used as one due to its chemical character.

He explained: “It has not been used in Syria.

"It is used in conventional armaments for producing smoke as an incendiary weapon or producing light. It does not fall under the chemical weapons convention.”

On October 9, Turkey started Operation Peace Spring to secure its borders from YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria and to help build a safe zone within northern Syria to resettle Syrian refugees.

PKK is recognised as a terror organisation by the US, EU and Turkey. In its decades-long terror campaign, over 40,000 people have been killed.

YPG is its Syrian branch.

During its operation, news organisations, as well as the social media accounts of YPG/PKK supporters, accused Turkish-backed forces of using ‘chemical weapons’, specifically white phosphorus.

Several agencies and news sources shared fake photos of people with burns, presenting it as a result of Turkey’s operation.