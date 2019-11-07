The EU said on Thursday it was "deeply concerned" by an incident involving an inspector with the UN's nuclear watchdog last week in Iran which led to her having her accreditation cancelled.

In a statement delivered to a special meeting of the governing body of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an EU representative said: "The EU is... deeply concerned by the incident concerning one IAEA inspector".

"We understand that the incident was resolved and call upon Iran to ensure that no such incidents occur in the future," the statement said.

Reiterating the EU's "full confidence in the inspectorate's professionalism and impartiality", the statement called "upon Iran to ensure that IAEA inspectors can perform their duties in line with its legally binding safeguards agreement".