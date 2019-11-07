An attack on a convoy transporting local employees of Canadian mining company Semafo in Burkina Faso left 37 people dead and 60 wounded on Wednesday, a regional governor said.

It was the third deadly attack suffered by Semafo in 15 months in the West African country, which is battling a militant revolt that has claimed hundreds of lives.

Saidou Sanou, the governor of Est Region, said in a statement that the ambush by "unidentified armed individuals" took place on Wednesday morning.

The five buses escorted by the military were approximately 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the Boungou gold mine when they were ambushed, resulting in "several fatalities and injuries," mine owner Semafo said in a statement.

"We are actively working with all levels of authorities to ensure the ongoing safety and security of our employees, contractors and suppliers," Semafo said, while offering condolences to the families of the victims.

The mine itself, it added, remains secure and its operations had not been affected.

After similar attacks last year, Semafo said it would transport expat workers to its mine by helicopter.

Two deadly attacks last year