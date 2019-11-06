Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with US counterpart Donald Trump on Wednesday as the two leaders affirmed their plan to meet in Washington on November 13 at Trump's invitation, Turkish officials said.

The two leaders also discussed regional developments as well as bilateral issues during the phone call, according to the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate.

"Just had a very good call with President Erdogan of Turkey. He informed me that they have captured numerous ISIS (Daesh) fighters that were reported to have escaped during the conflict -- including a wife and sister of terrorist killer al Baghdadi," Trump said in a tweet, referring to the slain Daesh leader.

Abu Bakr al Baghdadi blew himself up on October 26 during a raid by US forces in the Syrian province of Idlib.

Turkey confirmed earlier on Wednesday they had captured a wife, sister and brother in law of the Daesh leader.

"Look forward to seeing President Erdogan next Wednesday, November 13th at the White House," Trump added.

In a tweet, Erdogan also confirmed the meeting and said that he’s hopeful his talks with Trump will help improve bilateral relations and resolve regional issues.