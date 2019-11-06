WORLD
Regime, Russian raids kill eight civilians in Syria's Idlib
More than 20 civilians killed in attacks by the Syrian regime, its allies on de-escalation zone in Idlib over past week.
This picture taken early on November 6, 2019 shows an aerial view of a hospital that was reportedly hit by a reported air strike in the Syrian village of Shinan, about 30 kilometres south of Idlib in the northwestern Idlib province. / AFP
November 6, 2019

At least eight civilians were killed and more than 10 others wounded in air strikes launched by Syrian regime and Russian forces on civilian residences in the Idlib de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, the Syrian civil defence agency White Helmets said.

The Wednesday attacks were waged on Syrian residential district of Jisr al Shughur and the village of Sanhara in the western Idlib province, according to White Helmets.

Civil defence teams launched a search and rescue operation following the air strikes.

The death toll from the Russian air strikes on the de-escalation zone Idlib has mounted to more than 20 over the past week.

In 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Since then, more than 1,300 civilians have been killed in attacks by the regime and Russian forces in the de-escalation zone.

SOURCE:AA
