Argentina in pictures: On the edge of social chaos
WORLD
9 MIN READ
Argentina in pictures: On the edge of social chaosWhen President Mauricio Macri came to power in 2015, he inherited a bad economy from his predecessor. Now he's left a more messed up economy for his successor, while public anger has reached a tipping point.
A woman searches for food in the trash in the financial district of the city of Cordoba, during rush hour. / TRTWorld
By Ignacio Conese
November 6, 2019

For the last four years, Argentina's President Mauricio Macri implemented free market, neoliberal policies to jumpstart the country's ailing economy, but the country continues to be in economic turmoil, the third major financial crisis since democracy returned in 1983.  

Macri inherited a bad economy from former president and newly elected Vice President Cristina Fernandez - with worrying levels of poverty and a high inflation rate. Four years into the presidency, Macri hasn't been able to fix the economy: almost 40 percent of the population lives in poverty, including 50 percent of the country’s infants. Nationwide unemployment is at 10 percent among the working population and more than 30 percent counting those who don’t have a steady income or job. With a devaluation of the national currency - the peso - of more than 300 percent and an inflation rate of more than 50 percent over the past year, the economy seems more like a ticking time bomb than an opportunity for foreign or local investments. 

President-elect Alberto Fernandez won the election with the promise of reversing all of these conditions but will have to have to walk on thin ice to maintain social peace, which has been challenged by decades of inequality and rising unemployment. 

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates