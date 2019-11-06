French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe vowed on Wednesday to "take back control" of the country's migration flows by imposing quotas on certain categories of skilled migrants and cutting back benefits available to asylum seekers.

President Emmanuel Macron has for months been talking up a tougher approach to immigration, arguing that France must end its "lax" approach to prevent voters from drifting to the far right.

But he has also expressed support for facilitating more skilled migration in sectors where French businesses are struggling to fill jobs.

"We want to take back control of our migration policy," Philippe said at a press conference, unveiling a series of measures which he said aimed to strengthen France's "sovereignty."

Philippe confirmed that parliament would in future set annual sectoral "goals or quotas" on skilled migration from non-EU countries, similar to the systems in place in Canada and Australia.

The quotas will be based on a list of professions in which employers would be exempted from having to prove that the job cannot be filled by a French person.

But a government statement detailing the reforms made clear that the new caps on economic migration, which accounted for only 33,000 of the 255,956 residence permits awarded in 2018, "will not be restrictive."

'Smokescreen'

Far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen dismissed the measures as a "smokescreen," saying they would, in fact, lead to more immigration.