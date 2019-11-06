The international outcry against the Turkish operation, which aimed to eradicate YPG presence from border areas in northern Syria, was based on one false premise: that the operation is targeting ‘the Kurds’, not terrorists. Now, Nechirvan Barzani, a powerful Kurdish leader, in Iraq has said that the Turkish military action has nothing to do with the Kurds, but is aimed at the PKK.

“Turkey's problem, in the beginning, was not Kurds in Syria, it was the PKK. They were clear in saying one thing: 'We cannot bear seeing the flag of the PKK on our borders with Syria,’” Barzani said, during a panel organised by the Erbil-based Middle East Research Center (MERI).

The YPG is the Syrian wing of the PKK, which has waged a decades-long terror campaign against the Turkish state, leading to tens of thousands of deaths across the country.

“Turkey had one demand, for Kurds to distinguish themselves from the PKK. Unfortunately, the PKK wanted to get legitimacy through Syrian Kurds,” Barzani said.

Barzani believes that the Turkish operation eventually happened “because of this wrong policy” conducted by the YPG in northern Syria.

The YPG has claimed large territories across northern Syria, manipulating the Syrian civil war as a pretext to form so-called ‘cantons’ in mostly Kurdish-populated areas.

The terror group took advantage of its longstanding relationship with the Assad regime to rule over Syrian Kurds, whom Damascus trusted to limit Kurdish opposition to the regime after reaching a deal with PKK leadership, located in northern Iraq’s Qandil mountains.

In exchange, the YPG helped Damascus defeat fierce opponents of the Assad regime. Both the YPG and the Assad regime collaborated on several fronts, assassinating more than 50 prominent Kurdish political figures across northern Syria since the beginning of the civil war in 2011.

In his most recent statement, Barzani is referring to PKK-rule imposed on Syrian Kurds across northern Syria’s territories. The PKK has a long history of assassinations in Turkey, Syria and Iraq, where the group’s opponents, and members who wanted to leave the terrorist organisation, have been killed by the leadership.

Mashal Tammo, the leader of Syria’s Kurdish Future Movement (SPKS), who was on good terms with Barzani’s Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), was one of the victims of the collaboration between the PKK and the Assad regime.

Tammo established his party in 2005, pulling a lot of support from Syrian Kurdish communities and also other ethnic groups because of his inclusive approach and strong opposition to the anti-democratic ways of the Assad regime.