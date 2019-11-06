An anti-Beijing assailant stabbed and wounded a pro-government Hong Kong lawmaker who was election-campaigning on Wednesday, police said, in another escalation of violence surrounding the protests demanding political reforms in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Junius Ho has become a hated figure among the protesters over perceived links to violence against them.

After receiving initial medical treatment, Ho told reporters the knife had been blocked by his rib cage and that he was left with a wound two centimetres deep.

The government condemned the attack and said police arrested the assailant. Ho, his assistant and the attacker were hospitalised, said a police official who requested anonymity because he wasn't authorised to make statements.

A video circulating on social media showed a man giving flowers to Ho and asking permission to take a picture with him. Instead, the man drew a knife from his bag and stabbed Ho in the chest, but was quickly overpowered by Ho and several others.

The man kept hurling abusive comments at Ho, calling him "human scum".

Subway attack

Ho has been targeted by anti-government protesters since July 21, when armed masked men in white T-shirts violently attacked demonstrators and passengers at a subway station in northern Yuen Long, injuring 45 people.

The attack marked a dark turn in the protests that began in early June, and demonstrators have accused police of being slow to respond or even colluding with the attackers. Police later said members of triad gangs, a branch of organised crime, were involved in the attack. Ho was seen shaking hands with some of the attackers that night.