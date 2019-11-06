Two more Iraqi protesters have been killed in renewed clashes in the city of Karbala, a flashpoint in weeks of anti-government demonstrations, a protester and a medic said Wednesday.

They said the two were killed in overnight clashes near the provincial headquarters in the city. They spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of repercussions.

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in recent weeks in the capital, Baghdad, and across the Shia south, demanding sweeping political change.

The protesters complain of widespread corruption, a lack of job opportunities and poor basic services, with regular power cuts despite the country's vast oil reserves.

The protesters have focused their anger on Shia political parties and militias, many of which have close ties to Iran . Across the south, they have attacked party and militia headquarters, setting some of them ablaze.

In Karbala, protesters attacked the Iranian consulate earlier this week, hurling firebombs over its walls.

Security forces killed at least three people and wounded several others as they dispersed the protest. Days earlier, masked men suspected of links to the security forces opened fire on a demonstration in Karbala, killing at least 18 people.

Baghdad clashes