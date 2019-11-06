Chile’s embattled President Sebastian Pinera has rejected the notion of resigning and believes he will reach the end of his term in just over two years despite intense anti-government protests that are roiling the country, according to an interview with the BBC.

Pinera said he was “democratically elected by a huge majority of Chileans,” and that while he accepted responsibility for entrenched inequality that was driving the protests, he was not “the only one.”

The 69-year-old billionaire told the British broadcaster that the protests had changed “everything” in the nation once held up as a beacon of stability in the region, but added: “I hope for the better.”

“I have faith in my duty as president and I swear to comply with that duty, to improve the quality of life of our citizens,” he said.

At least 18 people have died and thousands been injured after two weeks of rioting, protests and looting. The protests started over a hike in public transport fares but have broadened to include poor pensions, the high costs of utilities, medication and road tolls as well as patchy public services such as healthcare and education.

Pinera responded by declaring a state of emergency and sending the army into the streets, telling the nation: “We are at war against a powerful enemy.”

Last week, he sacked eight cabinet ministers, including those for the interior and finance, and announced a new social plan that included bolstering the minimum wage and pensions payouts.

Massive protests continued on Tuesday in Chile with low-level violence and sustained calls for Pinera to resign.