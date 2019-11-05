Israel's Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by the local director of Human Rights Watch, which sought to block the Israeli government's attempt to expel him for allegedly supporting an international boycott movement against Israel.

The court said it did not find sufficient evidence to overturn a lower court's ruling, which upheld a government decision not to renew Omar Shakir's work visa. The court said the decision fell within the purview of the Interior Minister Aryeh Deri.

The minister's initial order was for Shakir to leave the country because his advocacy against Israel's settlements in the occupied West Bank amounted to support for the Palestinian-led boycott movement.

An Israeli law from 2017 bars entry to those who publicly support a boycott of Israel or its West Bank settlements.

Shakir's case has been followed closely internationally as a litmus test for how Israel would enforce the controversial legislation.

Shakir slammed the decision.

"Does Israel want to join the ranks of countries like Iran, Korea and Cuba that block access for Human Rights Watch staff? Today's decision will have significant ramifications," he said.

"It really goes to the heart of what kind of country Israel is and wants to become in the future," he added.

While one of the three judges said public statements that have been made by Shakir were a clear call for boycott, the majority of the 10,000-word ruling, written by Justice Neal Hendel, focused on the legality of the decision rather than the law itself.

"There is nothing in the decision to reflect upon other human rights organisations and activists," Hendel wrote. The court gave Shakir 20 days to leave the country and ordered him to pay the legal fees associated with the case.

Human Rights Watch says neither it nor Shakir has called for an outright boycott of Israel.

HRW said that Shakir, who is a US citizen, is being targeted because of the rights group's opposition to Israel's Jewish settlements in the West Bank, as well as the group's calls for companies to stop working with the settlements.