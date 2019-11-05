Vaccinations are essential; the World Health Organization nor I can stress that enough. This past week in Toulouse, France, for example, a case of measles was reported on one of the city’s largest campuses. This is just one of the 90,000 cases in the first half of this year alone in Europe. To put that into perspective, in all of 2018 a little over 84,000 cases were reported.

The increasing prevalence of this preventable disease in this region shows an emerging trend of a mostly Western mistrust of immunisation.

This past September, a global summit hosted by the European Council took place in Brussels, and the central focus was vaccinations (or the lack thereof) and the current risks at play. What can be highlighted is that there is a growing mistrust of vaccination, fear of side effects, and, “herd immunity.”

Several references cite the general spread of disinformation to be the leading cause in the mistrust of vaccines and overall declining trust in science. Fear of side effects has also been affected by misinformation – particularly the false information that the MMR vaccine that protects the individual from Measles, Mumps, and Rubella causes autism.

This leads back to an almost fictional study released in the late 90s in the UK that has been disproved time and again. The paper’s author, Andrew Wakefield, had his medical license revoked – he had falsified results. However, this was another trigger to a still ongoing battle of false information around the subject.

Important to understand the pressing need for all people, particularly children, to vaccination is the concept of herd immunity. This means that when a sufficient number of the population is vaccinated against the disease, an outbreak can be prevented. But declining numbers opting to vaccinate on the European continent according to recent trends is causing an increase in preventable disease.

Figures from the Brussels meeting show that 50 percent of the population in the EU believes vaccination causes severe and damaging side effects, and 38 percent believe that vaccinations cause the disease they claim to be protecting against.

In France, a substantial amount of the population, 30 percent, believe vaccines are not safe – making the French the least likely internationally to trust in immunisation. The World Health Organization has marked these beliefs and general hesitancy towards vaccines as one of the main threats to global health in 2019. In France, a large part of the distrust is due to the misunderstood actions of the resale of H1N1 vaccines in 2010 – where unsubstantiated claims led to a dip in public confidence.

Strangely, there is no fixed vaccination policy across the EU, and each country implements some mandatory and other optional choices. These differing policies end up decreasing the public's awareness and imply that it is not a top priority and that there are diverging governmental positions on vaccinations – though the opposite seems true.