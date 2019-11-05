Yemen's internationally recognised government signed a Saudi-brokered power-sharing deal with southern separatists on Tuesday, aimed at ending a conflict simmering within the country's civil war.

"This agreement will open a new period of stability in Yemen. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands with you," Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said at a signing ceremony in Riyadh aired on state TV.

"It's a joyful day in Saudi as the two sides come together."

The deal will reportedly see the secessionist Southern Transitional Council (STC) handed a number of ministries, and the government return to the southern city of Aden, according to officials and reports in Saudi media.

The UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, congratulated the two sides on the deal which he said would propel efforts to end the wider civil war that has devastated the country.

"The signing of this agreement is an important step for our collective efforts to advance a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Yemen," he said in a statement.