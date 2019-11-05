Indian-Administered Kashmir—“I never imagined she would die just four days before delivering a calf,” Mohammad Abdullah Hajam says as he feeds cattle inside a 'cowshed', or barn, made of mud and low-grade bricks.

“For more than a week she literally fought with the angel of death for her life but could not beat him,” he adds after a brief pause.

The remote village of Pinglena was the scene of a catastrophic eighteen-hour shootout between Indian forces and militants this February. Pinglena is around 30 Kilometres from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-administered Kashmir,

In the fierce gunfight, thirteen lives were lost, but only ten made headlines. The report published by several newspapers claimed: “A civilian, four army personnel, a policeman and three militants were killed while five houses were damaged.”

Three other lives were overshadowed. The other three lives were those of cattle. Four cows, one of them pregnant, and a calf belonging to the Hajam family were in the barn when the gunfight started.

Ironically, these deaths in Kashmir go unnoticed while in the rest of mainland India cows have occupied centre stage in the social and political discourse of the country.

Since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party in India came to power, cows and incidents related to cows have created headlines regularly. In a country where cows are revered, worshipped and considered holy by a large segment of the Hindu population, cow slaughter and eating beef is banned in most of the states.

So-called cow vigilante violence involving mob attacks in the name of “cow protection” according to Human Rights Watch have swelled since 2014 in tandem with the Hindu-nationalist BJP's tenure.

According to a report published by Reuters, a total of 63 cow vigilante attacks took place in India between 2010 and mid-2017. In these attacks between 2010 and June 2017, 28 Indians—24 of them Muslims—were killed and 124 injured.

Indian media reports, however, claim that more than two dozen people were beaten to death, on the mere suspicion of having beef or smuggling cows from 2014-2018. But surprisingly the killings of cows, mainly involving Indian troops in Kashmir, go unnoticed in the “national interest” of the country and are passed on as “collateral damage.”

Saving lives

In a bid to save their own lives the Hajam family rushed towards safety, but before that, one of the family members, Noor Mohammad Hajam, set their cattle free.

In the ensuing chaos and confusion, Noor was not able to guide the cows in the direction he wanted, and instead, the cows rushed in the direction where militants and Indian forces were facing each other.

“Once the cattle reached there, guns started roaring. Two cows fell on the ground within minutes, one took a bullet to her leg and another cow along with her infant managed to escape safely,” Abdullah recalls.

The cow hit by bullets lay injured at the spot the whole night, bleeding profusely, only to be rescued by locals the next morning after government forces officially declared the operation was over.

The cow's owner called a team of senior veterinarians to treat her. “The doctors conducted multiple surgeries and amputated the badly injured leg for her betterment,” Abdullah says.

On the morning of February 27, 2019, Abdullah went to see his cow hoping for good news. But the moment Abdullah unlocked the shed, he saw the cow lying flat on the floor.

“My cow was dead,” Abdullah says. “I believe she had lost strength due to heavy blood loss and multiple operations,” he adds.

Intertwined lives

In most gunfights like these, families have to leave their cattle to save their own lives. In one such instance, four cows and a few hens were burnt to death in three back to back gunfights, which erupted in northern as well as southern districts of the Kashmir valley, as the owners could not set them free amid the chaos.

The Hajam clan’s love towards their cows was unconditional. The families of four brothers had spent rupees approximately $2000 on the purchase of the cattle by saving a portion of their hard-earned money for over two years.

“A cow’s death, especially for people with low income, is similar to that of a son,” Abdullah believes.

“A cow helps a family to overcome poverty by generating income,” he adds.

People living in rural Kashmir usually depend on farming for their livelihoods, but due to inflation, they fail to meet the necessary income needed to survive. To overcome inflation, these villagers rear domestic animals for extra income either by selling them or their produce.

Ghulam Hassan Bhat, a resident of Adoowa area of district Shopian in south Kashmir, is yet to recover from the losses he suffered last year.

A joint team of government forces, consisting of the Indian Army, Central Reserved Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police, on 4 January, 2018, carried a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in their area to hunt a local militant, Sameer Ahmad Wani, who had come to meet his family along with his associate.

The CASO was interrupted by residents of the area. The protesters threw stones at government forces to help militants escape from the spot and the forces responded by firing on the protesters, leaving two civilians dead.