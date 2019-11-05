In Chile a proposed hike to the metro price quickly evolved to reveal inequality as mass mobilisations engulfed the South American nation.

According to official reports 19 people have died and over a thousand have been injured.

There have been allegations of excessive force and abuses ranging from beatings and torture to sexual violence - with 18 cases registered at the hands of state forces in Chile.

Camila Maturana, a human rights lawyer for female rights group Humanas told TRT World that security forces have allegedly committed abuses, "in the context of conflict and militarisation, people’s rights were violated in a systematic and often in an unaccountable way”.

She says there have been complaints of sexual violence against women.

“There is a pattern of behaviour of police officers from undressing female detainees, gropings, threats of rape, insults of a sexual nature. There have been some cases of rape by people working for the state,” alleges Maturana.

Maturana has decried the Chilean government role so far, saying: “No political authority [in Chile] has released a clear declaration to condemn the sexual violence by agents of the state.”

Social media has circulated what appear to show a range of abuses committed by state forces.

Around 50 Chilean law professors have decried grave human rights abuses in an open letter.

Chile’s National Institute for Human Rights (INDH) reports that five deaths were at the hands of state forces. There have been 120 allegations of torture and over 140 people have suffered eye injuries. One of the INDH observers was shot six times by pellets, despite wearing a bright yellow uniform to show he was not part of the protest.

Some reports say as many as 7,000 arrests have been made and 200 of those are minors who were involved in social movements.

As a result of the ongoing situation, embattled Chilean President Pinera cancelled the Asia-PAcific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and the UN climate change conference COP25.

Amnesty International and the UN are investigating allegations of abuse.

TRT World spoke to several of the Chileans who allege they have been abused by Chilean security forces.

They spoke only with the promise of anonymity, fearing potential reprisals for speaking out.

Juan (not his real name) is an academic who alleges he suffered at the hands of the Chilean Police.

He says the incident took place in the city of Rancagua, around 90km south of the capital, Santiago.

‘Stepped on me’

After the state of emergency was announced, which Juan says was “illegal and unconstitutional”, Chileans would arrive at 10am in the central squares and stay until curfew.

He says there was looting, but says he was taking part in a peaceful protest.

Juan said it happened two weeks ago on Tuesday.

“What I was doing was taking part in a peaceful march and it finished at 8pm because it was curfew. So I was returning to my home.

“At that time, I began to see four policemen attacking an underage person. Once they had him restrained, they pepper sprayed his face. At this point I went to confront them and that’s when they detained me with a lot of force,” he said.

Juan says he was subjected to physical violence.

“They hit me on my face with fists. When I was on the floor, they kicked me - they stepped on me. They put me in a police vehicle where they continued hitting me,” says Juan.

Juan says he was unsure what was going to happen to him.

"After this, they started to go around the city without saying where they were taking me. They then took me out [of the police van] into the police station. I didn’t know where I was going.”

Juan says the police took him to the main police station in Rancagua.

Once inside, the physical abuse continued.

"They kept hitting me. When they took me into the police station, none of the police showed their IDs, which is a crime. In Chile this constitutes an illegal detention. They didn’t inform me of my rights either, which is part of the normal arrest of a person,” he says.

“They undressed me. I wanted to know the name of the person who had arrested me as he attacked me strongly. I also wanted to know the person in charge at the Police Station, which they didn’t give me.”

He says police then took him into a cell, alongside 18 or 19 other people, where the conditions were bad.

“There was someone underage in one of the cells. They weren’t with us, because they had been separated. There were also women. I was in the cell alongside the men. There were kids from 16 years old to those around 50-60 years old. There were people who couldn’t sit down because there were a lot of people and you had to be standing up. There was blood, vomit and urine in the cell.”

He says that police chastised him and the others in the cell and did not follow the curfew timings either, letting them go two hours later.

He says the police took his earphones and broke his mobile phone.

Juan says that a very close friend was arrested and taken a few days before into a police station, alleging they threw tear gas into his cell.

“It constitutes a very strong form of aggression as people can’t escape from a cell and to be subjected to tear gas is torment. It’s simply torture."

He has since reported his case to the Chilean right’s group (INDH) who are continuing with their investigation.

In reference to allegations of disappearances, deaths, sexual violence and detention, he says: “It’s a situation of much uncertainty.”

Juan equates his experience to the continuation of the cycle of violence in the dictatorship.

“It’s got the look of a democracy but it continues functioning with the same institutions with a constant repression, a constant fear, helicopters flying over our homes, trucks with soldiers scaring the population in the poorest parts of the city,” he says.

“In 2019 to go back to relive this - it’s a nightmare for us. To go back to what we thought would never happen again. We thought Chile was a democratic ‘paradise’. It has ended up not being the case.”

‘Sadistic, insolent, torturous’

David (not his real name) is a 20-year-old medical student at the University of O’Higgins. He says he got a crew of medical students together and they headed to the streets of Rancagua to help those injured during the mobilisations.