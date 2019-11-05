Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday has expressed a "high degree of trust" in Hong Kong's unpopular leader Carrie Lam as the two met after months of increasingly violent protests in the semi-autonomous city.

Xi's show of support follows speculation that Beijing was preparing to remove Lam as city authorities struggle to contain pro-democracy demonstrations that have rocked the financial hub.

Their meeting on the sidelines of an international trade fair Monday followed another weekend of violence in Hong Kong that was marked by a knife attack and the vandalising of an office of China 's official Xinhua news agency.

Xi said Lam has "done a lot of hard work" and strived to stabilise the situation in Hong Kong, according to a Xinhua readout of their meeting.

"Xi voiced the central government's high degree of trust in Lam and full acknowledgement of the work of her and her governance team," the state news agency said.

"Ending violence and chaos and restoring order remains the most important task for Hong Kong at present," Xi said.

Xi also called for "effective efforts" to be made in improving people's lives and having dialogue with all sectors of society.

Unscheduled Beijing talks

China has run the city under a special "one country, two systems" model, which allows Hong Kong liberties not seen on the mainland, since its handover from the British in 1997.