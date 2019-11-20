Ethiopia's Sidama people vote on self-determination in a referendum on Wednesday closely watched by other restive ethnic groups also seeking more autonomy since reforms by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed shook up the national power balance.

The special vote for the Sidama, mostly based in the south and comprising about 4 percent of Ethiopia's 105 million population, comes ahead of a national election next year and has brought fears of renewed violence.

TRT World's Adesewa Josh reports.

At least 17 people died in clashes in July between security forces and Sidama activists after the government delayed the poll by five months.

If the referendum passes as expected, the Sidama will control local taxes, education, security and laws in a new self-governing region that would be Ethiopia's tenth.

The Horn of Africa nation's regions are emboldened by a more open political climate - and weaker ruling coalition - since Abiy took office in 2018 and eased predecessors' iron rule.

However, that has also brought a surge of long-repressed rivalries between Ethiopia’s 80 plus ethnic groups, forcing more than 2 million people out of their homes and killing hundreds, according to the United Nations and monitoring groups.

"Danger for Ethiopia"

"Should there be irregularities and should autonomy not be declared, that would be a danger for Ethiopia itself because of course there will be violence," said Dukale Lamiso, head of the Sidama Liberation Front, an activist group.