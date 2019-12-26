Embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared victory in a leadership primary in his right-wing Likud party Friday, ensuring he will lead it in March elections.

"A huge win! Thank you to Likud members for their trust, support and love," Netanyahu, who is fighting a corruption indictment, tweeted an hour after polls closed.

Partial results reported by Israeli TV stations showed Netanyahu capturing between 70 percent and 80 percent of the vote, trouncing his challenger, lawmaker Gideon Saar.

A final tally is expected Friday morning.

Polls in that party race opened across the country at 0700 GMT, with Likud's roughly 116,000 eligible voters having until 2100 GMT to choose between Netanyahu and Saar.

Saar, a former minister seen as to the right of Netanyahu, tweeted after polls closed thanking his supporters, volunteers and voters.

In power as premier for a decade, Netanyahu early next year faces a third general election within 12 months and has been indicted in a multi-pronged corruption probe.

Saar, more hawkish than Netanyahu?

At a polling station in the Kiryat Moshe neighbourhood of Jerusalem, Rami David said he voted for Saar because "he would give Likud a new image."

Saar, 53, has been a senior figure in the Likud for a decade and held multiple ministries.

He has called for an even more hawkish policy towards the Palestinians.

Nathan Moati, 26, backed Netanyahu and didn't think supporters were concerned by the indictment.

"The most important thing is to vote overwhelmingly –– we need to have 80/20 (for Netanyahu)."