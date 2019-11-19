An international rights group says Egyptian authorities have arrested, raided houses and imposed travel bans against dozens of relatives of dissidents who live abroad, apparently in reprisal for their activism.

Human Rights Watch says on Tuesday it has since 2016 documented 28 cases which include Muslim Brotherhood leader Haytham Abu Khalil and Mohammed Ali, a self-exiled contractor who raised corruption claims against President Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

The cases also include well-known activist Wael Ghonim whose brother, Hazem, was arrested in September after Wael posted videos on Facebook criticising Egyptian security agencies.

Ghonim told the rights group that security forces ransacked his home, taking $28,000 in cash, his family's passports and mobile phones.

"Authorities banned from traveling or confiscated the passports of 20 relatives of 8 dissidents", the report said.