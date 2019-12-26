At least seven people died and 64 were rescued when a boat carrying migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan sank on Thursday in eastern Turkey's Lake Van, the governor's office in Bitlis province said.

The boat sank after capsizing as it approached Adilcevaz district in Bitlis province, which is on the northern shores of Lake Van, the office said in a statement.

The accident happened at around 0000 GMT (3 am).

The lake is near the border with Iran, from where migrants regularly cross into Turkey, heading west towards Europe.