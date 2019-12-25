WORLD
2 MIN READ
Algeria buries military chief, de facto ruler amid protests
General Ahmed Gaid Salah, who was Algeria's chief of the armed forces, died unexpectedly on Monday after a heart attack, plunging Algeria into new uncertainty after 10 months of pro-democracy protests.
Algeria buries military chief, de facto ruler amid protests
A view of the funeral of Algeria's late military chief Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaid Salah in the capital Algiers, on December 25, 2019. / AFP
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
December 25, 2019

Algeria is holding an elaborate military funeral for the general who was the de facto ruler of the gas-rich country amid political turmoil throughout this year.

Crowds packed the route of the funeral cortege on Wednesday to pay homage to General Ahmed Gaid Salah, who was chief of the armed forces. 

Some people ran alongside the military vehicles and some waved Algerian flags.

Gaid Salah died unexpectedly on Monday after a heart attack, plunging Algeria into new uncertainty after 10 months of pro-democracy protests.

Wednesday’s events include a ceremony at the Palace of the People followed by a burial at the El Alia cemetery alongside others who fought in Algeria’s war for independence from France.

RECOMMENDED

Gaid Salah helped push out longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April amid unprecedented, peaceful protests against corruption and Algeria’s secretive power structure.

The military chief then pushed for elections earlier this month, won by a former prime minister considered close to Gaid Salah, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Algeria's military plays a central role in decision-making in this country, a key ally to Western powers in fighting extremism.

Protesters later turned against Gaid Salah, demanding his departure and a wholesale makeover of Algeria's political structure. 

Students held their regular weekly protests on Tuesday after his death.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks