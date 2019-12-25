At least 14 civilians were injured in northern Syria when the terrorist YPG/PKK carried out a bomb attack in the district of Jarabulus, Turkey's defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The YPG/PKK terrorists targeted civilians in the district centre using two motorcycles armed with remote-controlled explosives, the ministry said on Twitter.

Children injured

Among the injured were children, the ministry said, adding that four people sustained serious injuries in the attack.

The YPG/PKK terror group is targeting settlement areas under control of the Syrian National Army, which fought alongside the Turkish forces in Turkish-led anti-terror operations in northern Syria.