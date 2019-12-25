Christmas Day brought no respite for travellers in France as a transport strike entered its fourth week, ruining the plans of thousands wanting to celebrate with loved ones.

Many people scrambled at the last minute to make alternative arrangements as the protest against pension reform saw thousands of trains cancelled or delayed – and taxis, ride-sharing services and car rental agencies unable to make up the shortfall.

Only a fraction of high-speed and inter-city trains ran on Christmas Eve and even fewer were operating on the holiday itself. The main train stations in Paris were closed for the morning with suburban connections slashed and just two out of 16 metro lines – the only driverless ones – providing any service.

President Emmanuel Macron had called for a holiday truce, but negotiations between the government and unions last week failed to find common ground.

Strikers vowed there would be no halt to the strike during the festive period unless officials scrap plans to merge the current 42 pension schemes into one.

Transport on Thursday will remain very disrupted, with only one in two TGV high speed trains running, five Paris metro lines closed and regional and suburban train services also impaired.

Talks are scheduled to resume only on January 7.

The government says the overhaul is needed to create a fairer pension system.

But workers baulk at the inclusion of a so-called pivot age of 64 until which people would have to work to earn a full pension – two years beyond the official retirement age.

'A moment of grace'

Others, especially railway workers, are angry at plans to do away with special regimes that make early retirement provisions for categories of employees who work unusual hours or do physically demanding jobs.

Paris Opera workers, who can retire at 42, are among those on strike.

On Tuesday, about 40 dancers in white tutus staged an elegant protest in Paris, performing Swan Lake to passers-by on the steps outside the opera house with banners warning: "Culture in danger".

"We wanted to offer a moment of grace," said dancer Alexandre Carniato.