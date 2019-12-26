When Joel Smith first started volunteering with the humanitarian aid group Humane Borders in 2009, everyday life on the US-Mexico border was much different than today.

Humane Borders is one of several humanitarian groups working in the borderlands, putting out water and food for people crossing the border after fleeing violent conflict and economic catastrophe.

Smith, the group’s operations manager, recalls more economic migrants entering the country at the time. Border Patrol was still harsh, but recent years—especially since US President Donald Trump took office in 2017—have seen an escalated crackdown on migration.

Worse still, a larger number of people crossing the border today come from Central America, a region plagued by political violence, gang violence, and a more devastating stripe of economic devastation.

“Obama did these things,” he told TRT World, referring to border agents firing tear gas on the border earlier this year, among other human rights violations. Nonetheless, he says Trump has ramped up the clampdown.

“Obama did these evil things, but Trump just relishes in them,” Smith added.

Trump’s moves to build a border wall, as well as his deployment of troops to the border, have pushed migrants and refugees to more dangerous corridors of the desert, Smith said.

“Border Patrol [agents] are tripping over each other out there,” he said, explaining that the border agency has bulked up considerably in recent years.

Throughout 2019, the issue of immigration continued to dominate the US political debate, as the Trump administration instituted a slew of changes to the country’s policies.

From proposals to limit legal immigration to ramping up plans to build a wall on the US-Mexico border, Trump has radically altered the way the country deals with immigration.

As the US enters 2020 and nears the next presidential election, slated for November, immigration and the border are proving to be crucial campaign issues.

Antonio Arellano, interim executive director of Jolt, a Texas-based organisation that advocates for Latino voters, said in a recent statement that young Latinos “will not be silenced” and “will not be ignored” moving forward.

“As we face a presidential impeachment, harsh immigration policies and increased inequities that affect Latinos in everything from the quality of the air we breathe to the quality of education we receive,” Arellano said, “there has never been a more critical time for this growing and young demographic to push for progressive change in the United States.”

At the time of publication, TRT World was unable to reach a White House spokesperson for comment on this article.

'The country is full'

By springtime, the number of migrants and refugees reaching the US hit its highest number in more than a decade.

The Trump administration responded with harsh immigration policies. More than 55,000 people were sent back to Mexico between January and mid-December, the Los Angeles Times reports. There, the asylum seekers wait for court hearings in the US.

During a visit to California in April, the president claimed that the country was “full”, adding: “Can’t take you anymore, I’m sorry”.

An estimated 20,000 migrants are currently waiting near ports of entry to submit their initial asylum claims.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration introduced a cap on the number of refugees allowed to settle in the country in 2020. Only 18,000 will be permitted to relocate to the US, marking the lowest number in five decades.

Back in February, the president declared a “national emergency” at the country’s southern border with Mexico.