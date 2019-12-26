Communities across Asia commemorated the 230,000 victims of the Indian Ocean tsunami on Thursday, the 15th anniversary of one of the world's most deadly disasters.

On the morning after Christmas Day in 2004, a 9.1 magnitude quake off northern Sumatra island triggered a tsunami with waves as high as 17.4 metres that swept over vulnerable coastal areas of Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand, and nine other countries.

Indonesia remembers victims

Indonesians gathered on Thursday in the town of Sigli, in Aceh province, to hold a memorial service for friends and family of the natural disaster.

Aceh's Acting Governor Nova Iriansyah said the anniversary was held to thank the more than 150 countries that assisted in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the area.

"On behalf of the government and people of Aceh today, we formally want to thank more than 150 countries that have been involved in helping rehabilitation and reconstruction," Iriansyah said.

In the provincial capital Banda Aceh, relatives visited a mass grave where many victims were buried.

In Aceh, entire villages were flattened and more than 125,000 people perished in the giant waves.

Since then, the area has been largely rebuilt, with some 25,600 residential, commercial, government and school buildings constructed inside a high-risk zone, that had suffered virtually total devastation in 2004.

Muhammad Ikramullah was only 13 when the tsunami hit, killing his parents and younger sibling.

He spent years moving around, living with relatives and his parents' friends until he was able to provide for himself.