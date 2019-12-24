Iraq's parliament approved on Tuesday a new electoral law, a key demand of protesters to make elections fairer, but political deadlock is still holding up the selection of an interim prime minister, threatening renewed unrest.

Mass protests have gripped Iraq since October 1 and protesters, most of them young, are demanding an overhaul of a political system they see as profoundly corrupt and keeping most Iraqis in poverty. More than 450 people have been killed.

"In the name of Iraq, and in the name of the Iraqi people, in the name of the martyrs, in the name of all those who sacrificed, in the name of the displaced, the law has been approved," Council of Representatives Speaker Mohammed al Halbousi said after the vote.

The new law changes each of the country's 18 provinces into several electoral districts, with one legislator elected per 100,000 people.

It also prevents parties from running on unified lists, which in the past have helped them easily sweep all the seats in a specific province. Instead, seats will go to whoever gets the most votes in the electoral districts.

"This decision is the decision of the people; the people who were patient here in Tahrir Square.

They made their decision known, which is for elections to be individual 100 percent," said protester Dawood Salman, 58, speaking from the central Baghdad square that has become the uprising's epicentre.

Protesters have demanded not just a new electoral law, but also the removal of the entire ruling elite seen as enriching itself off the state and serving foreign powers – above all Iran – as many Iraqis languish in poverty without jobs, healthcare or education, and an independent premier with no party affiliation.

"Hopefully this is a sign of things to come, this is the first step towards meeting our demands.

We now want the actualisation of the other demands: to have a president, prime minister, and speaker who all do not belong to any party," said protester Hashim Mohammed.