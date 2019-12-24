WORLD
2 MIN READ
Four killed in Libyan capital by projectile blast
According to UN figures published last week, the fighting around Tripoli since April 4 has killed at least 284 civilians and wounded 363.
Four killed in Libyan capital by projectile blast
A man talks on his phone next to debris and damaged cars after a shell landed next to a vegetable store in the area of Bir al-Osta Milad, in the Libyan town of Tajoura, about 14 kilometres east of the capital Tripoli, on December 24, 2019. / AFP
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
December 24, 2019

Four civilians were killed on Tuesday when a projectile exploded in a vegetable market in an eastern suburb of Libya's capital, a rescue workers' spokesman said.

"Four civilians were killed and six wounded by an explosive device that targeted the Tajoura vegetable market," Oussama Ali told AFP.

Forces loyal to the United Nations-recognised Government of National Accord, based in Tripoli, accused rival forces answering to eastern warlord Khalifa Haftar of hitting a "civilian area".

Haftar's forces, who have since April carried out an offensive against the capital, made no immediate comment on the attack.

An AFP photographer at the scene confirmed the projectile had exploded near a vegetable market, located in an area controlled by forces backing the GNA.

RECOMMENDED

Shell fragments fell on cars and buildings in an area stretching several dozen metres, the photographer said.

According to UN figures published last week, the fighting around Tripoli since April 4 has killed at least 284 civilians and wounded 363.

More than 140,000 Libyans have been forced to flee their homes over the same period.

The country has been mired in chaos since Muammar Gaddafi was deposed and killed in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks