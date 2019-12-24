Four civilians were killed on Tuesday when a projectile exploded in a vegetable market in an eastern suburb of Libya's capital, a rescue workers' spokesman said.

"Four civilians were killed and six wounded by an explosive device that targeted the Tajoura vegetable market," Oussama Ali told AFP.

Forces loyal to the United Nations-recognised Government of National Accord, based in Tripoli, accused rival forces answering to eastern warlord Khalifa Haftar of hitting a "civilian area".

Haftar's forces, who have since April carried out an offensive against the capital, made no immediate comment on the attack.

An AFP photographer at the scene confirmed the projectile had exploded near a vegetable market, located in an area controlled by forces backing the GNA.