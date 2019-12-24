Sudan’s transitional authorities and a rebel faction reached a peace deal on Tuesday, part of government efforts to end the country’s decades-long civil wars.

The deal was signed between the Sudanese government and a faction of the Sudan Revolutionary Front known as the “Centre Track,” according to a statement by Sudan's transitional authorities.

The deal could pave the way for peace agreements with more factions of the SRF, as well as other rebel groups. The agreement was struck in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, where talks began earlier this month.

Negotiating an end to the rebellions in Sudan's far-flung provinces has been a crucial goal for the transitional government.

It's looking to revive the country’s battered economy through slashing military spending, which takes up much of the national budget.

The transitional military-civilian Sovereign Council took power in August, just months after a pro-democracy uprising led Sudan's military to overthrow former autocratic President Omar al Bashir in April.

'Push for peace'

“It’s time to push for peace, and for Sudan to live in peace and stability after decades of wars and ruin,” said Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy chief of the Sovereign Council, who led the government delegation at the talks.

The delegation returned to Khartoum later Tuesday, but is scheduled to head to Juba again later this week to resume talks with other rebel groups.