Any plan excluding Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean is impossible, and Turkey will not shrink from steps needed to stand with the Libyan government and its people, said Turkey’s presidential spokesman on Tuesday.

"Turkey will continue to support Libya's legitimate, internationally recognised government, and will not forsake the Libyan people," Ibrahim Kalin told reporters following a Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex in Ankara.

Turkey on November 27 signed maritime boundary and security cooperation pacts with Libya’s Tripoli-based, internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), spurning moves by other countries to carve up the eastern Mediterranean without Turkish participation.

On Russia support for Libyan warlord Haftar –– who leads forces opposed to the GNA –– Kalin stressed that this does not contribute to peace in the country.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

Syria and terrorist YPG/PKK

On continued Russian and Assad regime attacks in Idlib, northwestern Syria –– which is supposed to be under a cease-fire –– Kalin said that Turkey expects a halt to these attacks as soon as possible through a new cease-fire.

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into to create a demilitarised zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.