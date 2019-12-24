Most Muslim countries are in a state of crisis. That much is clear for all to see. As Muslims witness the ongoing civil wars, foreign intervention and economic deprivation, they wonder, often aloud, "Where is the Muslim unity?”

Exactly 50 years ago, an international body was created for this exact purpose.

With 57 member states, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (formerly Conference) is the second largest international body in the world after the UN.

However, despite its size and projects, many Muslims today are unaware the institution even exists.

The OIC was formed out of a Muslim summit held between September 22 and 25 1969 in Rabat, Morocco, in response to an arson attack on the al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

The OIC’s charter declares Jeddah as the body’s temporary headquarters “until the liberation of the city of Al Quds so that it will become the permanent headquarters of the organisation”.

This quote shows not only the centrality of the Palestinian issue for the OIC’s formation, but also Saudi Arabia’s central role in it.

At the time, Jeddah must have seemed a natural choice. Saudi Arabia is home to Mecca and Medina, the two holiest cities in Islam. Furthermore, the initiating force behind the summit was King Faisal, the leading pan-Islamic figure of his day.

But the Saudi Arabia of yesterday is very different than the one of today.

Is it time for a new OIC?

In light of the Muslim world’s current depressing situation, the Malaysian President Mahathir Mohamad called for a conference in Kuala Lumpur to gather scholars and activists from across the Muslim world together. He described it as: “[A] first step … to help Muslims recover their past glories, or at least to help them avoid the kind of humiliation and oppression that we see around the world today.”

The summit has mostly focused not only on political issues, but especially the need for sustainable development in the Muslim world.

The summit’s declaration almost immediately sparked rumours and fears that the five primary countries of Malaysia, Turkey, Indonesia, Pakistan and Qatar were trying to form a new bloc of power to rival the OIC.

While Mahathir officially denied such accusations personally to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz, it seems to have been to no avail.

‘National Security Concerns’