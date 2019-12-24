Europe is going through extraordinary times, which precludes us from foreseeing how the greatest political project in history will transform under existential pressures from both within and outside.

The migration crisis, the threat of terrorism, Brexit, the rise of extremist political parties, as well as other challenges in the global context have continued to constrict the EU, triggering divergence among member states and fueling Euroscepticism among the population of several countries.

Geopolitical shifts, notably connected to the disruption of the transatlantic alliance as well as the rise of dominative powers such as Russia and China have further distracted the EU in the area of foreign affairs and trade.

Moreover, divisions over economics, culture and geography have challenged member states' as well as candidate countries’ ability to pursue the EU agenda.

The eventual undermining of the policy making-capacity of EU institutions has led to the EU losing its moral superiority and this has eventually raised questions about the future of the European project.

The most prominent questions in this regard are “Will an introvert EU put the rules-based economic system under threat?” and “Will the EU be a more realpolitik-driven entity, meaning a union less of values and more of transactional politics?” These questions highlight that the period ahead is critical not only for Europe but also for the international community.

Until quite recently, no one questioned the EU’s role as being a protector of the rules-based international system and multilateralism. However, nowadays, this role is also under scrutiny since the post-war global order is breaking down and so are the conditions that the EU shaped and is shaped from.

As a supranational organisation, the EU is not exempted from the general rule that applies to nation states, or any actor in the international arena, which is to “either serve the needs of the day while protecting your own values, or get into crisis”.

Such a moment has unfortunately been reached today. The current crisis has brought about the necessity for the readjustment of this project that no longer serves the needs of the day properly. What is meant by readjustment is more pro-active involvement and strategic thinking in order to counterbalance destabilising forces and isolationist or protectionist tendencies in the international system.

Regaining confidence

Despite everything, the EU can regain confidence and assert itself as a global actor. This is only achievable if the EU strengthens itself, increases its weight and influence, further engages in dialogue and supports multilateral platforms rather than following introvert policies.