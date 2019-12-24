At least eight people, including five children, were killed on Tuesday in Russian air strikes on a school in northwest Syria sheltering displaced civilians, according to a war monitor.

The strikes targeted the village of Jubass near the town of Saraqeb in Idlib province, a designated de-escalation area, killing civilians sheltering in and near a school, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Since Thursday, regime forces supported by Russian air strikes have taken control of dozens of towns and villages in the area.

They are now less than four kilometres (two miles) from the strategic city of Maarat al Numan, the head of the Britain-based monitor, Rami Abdel Rahman, said.

The regime and its allies on Monday night took control of nine more areas, including Jarjnaz, Khirbet Marata, Abu Dafna, al Hadisa, Kafr Yasin, al Salihiyah, Dar al Salam, al Falul, and Babulin.

Russia, Turkey talks

A Turkish delegation was in Russia on Monday for talks on Syria, following reports that Russian-backed attacks there were forcing tens of thousands more Syrians to flee towards Turkey.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Since then, more than 1,300 civilians have been killed in attacks by the regime and Russian forces in the de-escalation zone as the cease-fire continues to be violated.

Over a million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border following intense attacks.