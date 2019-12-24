It is no secret that the educational system in Taiwan produces some of the highest test scores in the world, especially in mathematics and science, according to the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA). However, from next year the curriculum will focus on fundamental motivation and essential competition.

Audrey Tang, a software engineer and Minister without Portfolio in the Taiwanese government, is a leading figure in plans for an ‘education for global citizenry’ in the country, which are due to be implemented in the coming year.

“In our basic education system, starting this year, we are shifting from a standardised, answer-based, very East Asian education system that somewhat encourages core competitiveness to a new curriculum that emphasises core competency, which is intrinsic motivation, rather than extrinsic motivation,” Tang told reporters.

“The students are encouraged to design their own capstone projects and design their own curriculums. The role of teachers switches from being the bearer of standardised answers to a co-learner,” Tang explained further. “This is a real sea-change in basic education.”

According to the official, the incoming curriculum was the first to be created not just with involvement from parents, but also students themselves. The aim is to create a kind of education that is sustainable, takes into consideration the wellbeing of students, and encourages innovation.

“Sustainability, inclusion, and innovation are the rough consensus across generations of what a lifelong learner should focus on,” Tang said.

“That is how we are designing our curriculum, so that any school can really choose to use any way, but preferably open source hardware and software, to teach about, say, media competency.”

Taking the latter as an example, media competency under the new changes would not just mean media literacy, i.e, learning about how to deal with the media as a passive consumer. Instead it would take on issues such as access to broadband internet as a human right, the fact-checking of news, source gathering, and developing different points of view.